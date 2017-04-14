Refresh for updates: If there’s a panel at Star Wars Celebration anyone needs to watch or attend, it’s this one. Star Wars fans around the globe are expecting to see for the first time the Episode VIII trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi and perhaps even more. If not, there will be a horde of angry lightsabers in Orlando, Florida. Currently, Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy and Last Jedi director Rian Johnson are listed as the main panelists, but if this is anything like last year’s Rogue One Star Wars Celebration panel which paraded out the prime cast members, that means we’re bound to see Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill (who we know is already at the confab), John Boyega, Oscar Issac, Adam Driver and Gwendoline Christie. Beauty and the Beast‘s Josh Gad is hosting today’s panel. A funny clip where he is trying to get details out of Ridley about the movie preceded the live broadcast.

Fans were cued up since 3AM last night in Orlando, and Johnson made a point to go out at that hour and meet the fans. The director reveals that he’s in post production on Last Jedi. Like Jeff Bridges who records the sets he works on in black and white photography, so does Johnson. He has a coffee table book full of candid photos, which is showing to the crowd, including one of Carrier Fisher. “The entire film was shot in black and white,” asked Gad. “Yes, don’t tweet that, don’t tell Alan Horn, he doesn’t know that,” jokes Johnson.

8:30am: Gad lobs soft ball questions at BB-8: “Who is the Last Jedi?”. Responding to the droid’s beeps and blops, Gad says “Yeah, I love Looper too” referring to Johnson’s sci-fi movie. “J.J.’s editors said you can’t have enough BB-8; he’s the Buster Keaton of this movie,” said Johnson promising more robot slapstick in Last Jedi.

8:22AM: Ridley walks out. Gad hammers her with the nail biting questions we all want to know: Is she a Skywalker? Is she related Luke? She’s mum. She says in the next movie, “In The Last Jedi, we go deeper into Rey’s story and what is very apparent from where we left off in Force Awakens, and where we begin with Last Jedi, Rey has certain expectations…It’s difficult when you meet your hero, and it might not be what you expect….We’re very excited for Luke’s first words. Johnson equates the power of Ridley’s heroine to the resonance that Fisher’s Leia had among young girls.

8:16AM: “I’m going to embarrass him,” says Kennedy about Johnson’s talents on the new Star Wars movie. “He’s on his way to standing alongside many of the great filmmakers I had the opportunity to work with.”

“He writes as beautifully as he directs,” says the Lucasfilm chief, “and he writes amazingly, fierce and independent women.”

“He also has a great sense of humor, which as everyone in this room knows, is most important to Star Wars,” adds Kennedy.

Speaking about working with Fisher, Johnson says “I connected with her as a writer”; the filmmaker had “jazz poetry”-like sessions writing lines.