In advance of Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida this weekend, Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley got the festivities going with an announcement on Good Morning America : To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the sci-film franchise, Star Wars: Force for Change and Omaze launched Star Wars Past, Present and Future fundraising campaign to benefit UNICEF and Starlight Children’s Foundation.

Over the course of four weeks between April 11– May 11, fans may enter at Omaze.com/StarWars for a chance to win once-in-a-lifetime Star Wars experiences including the chance to appear in the upcoming Han Solo movie, tickets to the world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Hollywood, or, an overnight stay at Skywalker Ranch. The grand prize is winning all three of these experiences.

Starlight Children’s Foundation is the newest charity to benefit from Star Wars: Force for Change. Through a $1 million grant, Star Wars: Force for Change supports the foundation’s core programs at 700-plus children’s hospitals, clinics, and camps. Over the last three years, Star Wars: Force for Change and UNICEF have raised more than $9M together and saved the lives of 30K-plus children suffering from severe acute malnutrition through the distribution of over 4M packets of Ready to Use Therapeutic Food Packets (RUTF) around the world.