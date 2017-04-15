“We fought for each other, we fought for those who could not, but we never imagined it would end like this,” begins the first trailer for Season 4 of Disney XD’s Star Wars Rebels, which was unveiled during today’s Star Wars Celebration Orlando!

Executive producer Dave Filoni, alongside the voice cast of the entire Ghost crew including Freddie Prinze Jr., Tiya Sircar, Taylor Gray, Vanessa Marshall and Steve Blum, delivered the news that the fourth season will be the animated series’ final season.

“Star Wars Rebels will be the complete journey that it was meant to be from the very beginning,” said Filoni. “We all felt that the time was right and that the characters were at a point where their story, and their destinies, should finally be revealed. We deeply appreciate all our fans who have journeyed with the Ghost crew, and I promise season four will be like no other.”

Season 4 in now in production and promises a new batch of excitement and revelation as the series draws closer to the events of Star Wars: A New Hope.

“This is a time of difficult choices, sometimes impossible ones,” says a voiceover in the trailer above as the heroes’ destines will be revealed in the last episodes.

Season 4 of Star Wars Rebels will debut this fall on Disney XD.