Disney and Lucasfilm unveiled the first look at Star Wars Forces of Destiny, a new initiative celebrating the inspiring stories of iconic heroes from across the Star Wars universe. The new original series of animated shorts are about 2-3 minutes in length and will explore new adventures of key characters including Rey, Jyn Erso, Sabine Wren, Princess Leia, Ahsoka Tano and others.

Disney/Lucasfilm

Developed by Lucasfilm Animation, Star Wars Forces of Destiny will remain true to the Star Wars stories and show how the characters choices shape their destinies, opening up a whole new world of opportunities for each character. The series will launch in July and be available on Disney’s YouTube Channel ahead of its two-part TV special featuring eight additional shorts on Disney Channel in fall 2017.

Daisy Ridley (Rey), Felicity Jones (Jyn), Tiya Sircar (Sabine), Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano) and Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata as narrator) reprise their roles by lending their voice to their animated characters.

“Star Wars Forces of Destiny is for anyone who has been inspired by Leia’s heroism, Rey’s courage, or Ahsoka’s tenacity,” said Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm. “We’re thrilled that so many of the original actors are reprising their roles in these shorts which capture the small moments and everyday decisions that shape who these characters are. It is a fun new way for people to experience Star Wars.”

Disney/Lucasfilm

Additionally, each animated story will be supported with a line of toys from Hasbro, including new “Adventure Figures” – a fusion between traditional dolls and action figures, creating a whole new way to play Star Wars.

Fans attending Star Wars Celebration in Orlando this weekend will get to see a sneak peek of Star Wars Forces of Destiny during the “Heroines of Star Wars” panel on Friday, April 14. Check out the preview above.