Disney just unveiled a bevy of release dates for its upcoming slate, not the least of which is Star Wars: Episode IX (in 3D) which will bow on May 24, in 2019. In addition, it removed the mystery around the untitled animation title previously announced on Nov. 27 in 2019. It will be the highly anticipated sequel to Frozen. Also, they have pegged the live-action The Lion King (also in 3D) based on the animated worldwide smash hit to June 19, 2019.

Its 3D film Gigantic has moved off the 2018 slate by two years and will now go from Thanksgiving of next year to Nov. 25 of 2020. More to come …