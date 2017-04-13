Refresh for periodic updates: It might be Easter and Passover week for many people throughout the world, but for a multitude of fanboys, it’s Star Wars Celebration week in Orlando, Florida. Many are on the edge of their seats this week about the first trailer dropping for Episode VIII, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, due out on Dec. 15, as well as a potential title and more images from the Han Solo Anthology movie, opening on May 25, 2018.

One of the news-making panels today at the conference is “40 Years of Star Wars” which will feature Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy, Mark Hamill, Warwick Davis, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Hayden Christensen. We’re watching it now, live above.

8:40AM: Liam Neeson aka Qui-Gonn Jinn from 1999’s Phantom Menace beamed in with a special “May the Force be With You” message to fans. “I’m in the Canadian Rockies. We’re shooting a movie about Jar Jar Binks. Spoiler alert: He goes to the dark side.”

8:30AM: Warwick Davis aka Wicket the Ewok is hosting today’s panel. He throw it to Kennedy, who told the crowd, “You’ll be pleased with what we’ll have for you today, and for those who were around in 1977, it’s truly going to be an awesome celebration.” Kennedy then introduce Star Wars maestro himself, George Lucas, who sold his entire company, Star Wars and Indiana Jones brand to Disney for $4.06 billion. Lucas wasn’t in attendance at the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story premiere like he was for Force Awakens, but he’s here today.

Lucas regales the crowd with his anti-Hollywood rant, and his early beginnings with American Graffiti and the ramp up to Star Wars in 1977. It’s a story he has told often, most recently heard at the Tribeca Film Festival two years ago.

The filmmaker described that United Artists originally wanted to do Star Wars, but balked after they figured out they couldn’t release American Graffiti. “One thing you have to learn about studios is that if you get your break — I got a script, but we want to own you — well, that’s fantastic until you get to next level. and you realize you signed away your life…If you have two films that aren’t successful, than they don’t want to know who you are.”

Everything changed for Lucas when 20th Century Fox chief Alan Ladd, Jr. saw American Graffiti, and was so passionate about the young filmmaker, that he committed to making Star Wars, despite the studio’s boards protests. “He fought for it,” said Lucas.

Talking about the resonance of his brand, Lucas said, “I shouldn’t be saying this now, and I shouldn’t have said it then, but it’s a film for 12-year olds…It was designed to be a film with a mythology: This is what we stand for, you’re about to enter the real world, you’re probably scared here’s what you should pay attention to…living on the light side, avoiding the dark side. Those are the things that it was meant to do.”

Lucas told the crowd his awe about the global fandom for the franchise when he was in Spain shooting at Padme’s place for the millennial trilogy: “There were kids reaching through the fence…it was like being at the White House.”