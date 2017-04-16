The official trailer for EA’s Star Wars Battlefront II was unveiled today during the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida. In this new adventure, players we will able to immerse themselves into the Star Wars galaxy and battle on land and in space in an expanded multiplayer experience with iconic heroes and villains, thrilling space battles, and a deep progression and customization system.

EA Star Wars/Screenshot

With sneak peeks at Darth Maul, Yoda, Rey and Luke Skywalker, the video game is set between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens and is told from the perspective of the Empire after the second Death Star is destroyed.

The latest game also introduces new character Iden, an elite Stormtrooper, portrayed by Janina Gavankar – known for her roles in Sleepy Hollow, The Vampire Diaries and True Blood – who takes center stage in the trailer above. Gamers will have the opportunity to live out her riveting tale in an original single-player story.

Star Wars Battlefront II will be released November 17 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

