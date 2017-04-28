CBS All Access is rounding out and tweaking the cast for its upcoming Star Trek: Discovery series.

Penny Dreadful alum Shazad Latif is shifting from his previously announced role as Kol, a commanding officer in the Klingon empire, to Lieutenant Tyler, a Starfleet officer in the Federation. The Kol role will now be played by Kenneth Mitchell.

Also joining cast are Rekha Sharma as Commander Landry, the security officer of the Starship Discovery; along with Clare McConnell and Damon Runyan as Dennas and Ujilli, respectively, leaders in the Klingon Empire.

Star Trek: Discovery will feature a new ship, new characters and new missions, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers. The series will premiere on the CBS with all subsequent episodes available on CBS All Access. It is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout, Bryan Fuller’s Living Dead Guy Productions and Roddenberry Entertainment. EPs are Alex Kurtzman, Bryan Fuller, Heather Kadin, Gretchen J. Berg & Aaron Harberts, Akiva Goldsman, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth.

Sharma’s television credits include Battlestar Galactica and The 100.

Mitchell appeared on CBS’ Jericho, The Astronaut Wives Club, and most recently, Frequency.

McConnell’s film credits include Dim the Fluorescents, slated for release this fall.

Runyan’s TV credits include Suits, Supernatural and Gangland Undercover.