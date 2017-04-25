After a one-day strike in Atlanta, the producers of NBC’s Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge have come to terms with IATSE for a contract covering some 200 of the show’s crew members.

The non-union reality show had been shooting its second season in Atlanta earlier this month when several IATSE members working on the production contacted their union reps, who quickly organized a walkout. “A picket line went up before dawn, and a crew of more than 200 people did not report for work,” the union said. “Production was shut down all day.”

Negotiations for a contract began on the spot, headed by IATSE’s Cinematographers Guild Local 600 and Atlanta Local 479. After 12 hours of bargaining, a deal was reached, and the crew went back to work.

The new union contract includes a wages and benefits package effective from the date of hire, with a 10-hour daily minimum and triple-time after 15 hours worked.

IATSE urged its members to call their union reps anytime they take a non-union job so that the show can be organized. “Wherever you work in the U.S., call in your non-union jobs,” the union said. “Union jobs mean better working conditions, better pay and better benefits. Organizing makes us stronger.”