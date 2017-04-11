EXCLUSIVE: Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner is boarding the QC Entertainment/Rhodes Entertainment romantic comedy Time Freak along with Asa Butterfield, Skyler Gisondo and Will Peltz, Aubrey Reynolds and Jillian Joy. Production is underway already in Salt Lake City on this movie, which marks the directorial debut of Andrew Bowler and is inspired by the Oscar-nominated short of the same name.

Pic follows Stillman, a heartbroken physics student (Butterfield) who builds a time machine when his girlfriend Debbie (Turner) breaks up with him. Going back in time, Stillman attempts to fix every mistake he made to save their relationship, while dragging his best friend, Evan (Gisondo), along in the process. Bowler and his producer, wife Gigi Causey, bet their life savings into making the short, Time Freak.

QC and Rhodes Entertainment in association with Beach Pictures will produce and finance. QC has recently been behind the phenomenal success of Jordan Peele’s Get Out which is nearing the $200M mark at the global B.O. off a $4.5M negative cost via Universal/Blumhouse. QC Entertainment’s Ray Mansfield and Rhodes Entertainment’s Matthew Rhodes will serve as producers while QC’s Edward H. Hamm Jr., Sean McKittrick and Shaun Redick will serve as Executive Producers with Beach Pictures’ Qianshan ‘Sean’ Liao, Wendy Liao and Keith Wright. Jonathan Gray, Justin Bursch, Gigi Causey, and Rob Lieber will also serve as EPs.

Bowler, a graduate of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, has a long history with Hollywood’s comedy community having written and acted in feature comedies with the likes of UCB founder Matt Walsh and SNL alum Horatio Sanz. Bowler has also written and produced shows for TNT, MTV, TLC, among others. In addition, Bowler has written, directed and starred in several “Immortal” Funny or Die comedy shorts.

Bowler is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment and Ginsburg Daniels. Butterfield is repped by CAA, Independent Talent Group and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. Turner is repped by CAA, Independent Talent Group and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman. Gisondo is repped by Paradigm, Untitled Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein. Mansfield negotiated the deals on behalf of QC Entertainment.