Sony Pictures Television Networks has promoted Pamela Parker to EVP Business Affairs and Acquisitions.

Parker has managed legal and business affairs for SPT Networks, bringing top programming such as The Amazing Race, Pop Idol, Top Model, Top Chef, Shark Tank; franchises including CSI, The Voice and The Blacklist; and global originals such as Hannibal, Crossing Lines and, most recently, Absentia.

“The increasing complexity of our deals around the world demands both a fierce and flexible approach, and Pamela has consistently proven herself to be a strong advocate for our channels worldwide,” said Marie Jacobson, EVP Programming & Production at Sony Pictures Television Networks, who announced Parker’s promotion in a note to staff.

Parker joined SPT in 1999 as director of business affairs and acquisitions from the firm Christensen, Miller, Fink, Jacobs, Glaser, Weil & Shapiro, LLP where she practiced corporate and entertainment law.