Sony Pictures Television Networks has promoted Maurizio Vitale to EVP Marketing and Brand Strategy from his previous role as SVP Worldwide Marketing.

In his new role, Vitale will oversee marketing strategy, brand development, publicity and social media marketing for SPT Networks’ 170 channel feeds worldwide.

“Maurizio has a talent for tailoring branding and marketing strategies to best position our channels and their programming in the many markets we serve around the world,” said Andy Kaplan, President of Worldwide Networks, Sony Pictures Television.

Vitale joined SPT Networks in 2013 from OWN, The Oprah Winfrey Network, and has also held senior marketing roles at Discovery and MTV.