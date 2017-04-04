MovieTickets.com and Sony Pictures have joined hands to promote four upcoming 2017 films from Sony Pictures Entertainment, beginning with the studio’s next installment of its animated franchise Smurfs: The Lost Village which bows Friday. The deal is being dubbed the ‘biggest co-promotion deal’ in the remote ticketer’s history.

The co-branding deal will feature a spot for each film — Smurfs, Spider-Man: Homecoming (July 7), The Emoji Movie (July 28), and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (December 20) — that will run not only in-theater on 6,000 screens but also on the syndicated TV shows Made in Hollywood and Made in Hollywood: Teen Edition. The wide-ranging deal will also feature co-branded one-sheets in over 1,000 theaters and a social media push from MovieTickets.com.

The Smurfs: The Lost Village promotion will kick off the partnership between Sony and MovieTickets.com with a sweepstakes — the grand prize is an expense-paid trip for two adults to Yellowstone National Park.

MovieTickets.com and Sony have joined forces before, but not for this many movies. Previously, the two companies collaborated on Hotel Transylvania and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2.

MovieTickets.com provides advance movie ticketing for 258 theater chains (repping about 30,000 screens) via online and mobile purchasing. It’s in 21 countries/territories including the United States, Canada, the U.K./Ireland, Argentina, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean.