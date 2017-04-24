With true and fictionalized hip-hop backstories at the forefront of multiple films and TV shows from Straight Outta Compton and All Eyez on Me to The Get Down and The Breaks, a couple of West Coast rap veterans are getting in the game. Snoop Dogg and Daz Dillinger are shopping a drama series based on their experiences with Tha Dogg Pound, the gangsta rap duo featuring Dillinger and Kurupt.

Taking its cue from Tha Dogg Pound documentary DPG Eulogy, the Untitled D.G.P. Series is executive produced by Kenya Ware and Damien Zellous, who produced the feature docu. The group first appeared, along with the then-monikered Snoop Doggy Dogg, on Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, the 1992 smash that launched Death Row Records. Tha Dogg Pound also appeared on Snoop’s multiplatinum 1993 debut Doggy Style and went on to top the album chart with its own debut Dogg Food two years later.

“Snoop and I are always being asked to assist others with their Death Row projects because we were there from the beginning, until the demise,” Dillinger said. “We saw Dre leave, Pac murdered, and we were forced to run the company when Suge Knight went back to prison. Our perspective is honest and unique. There are countless stories that the world has never heard about those early days.”

The project is being shopped to national networks.