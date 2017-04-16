That “Mother Of All Bombs” sent C.O.D. by Trump to Afghanistan this week was expensive: $16 million to take out 94 ISIS members. Which may not sound “that efficient,” said Colin Jost of Saturday Night Live‘s , until you do some comparison shopping:

“Remember, Fox News,” Jost said, delivering the punch, “paid $13 million for five women.”

Update wasn’t quite finished with Trump or Fox though. Co-anchor Michael Che, responded to a Fox clip in which the president bizarrely blends military strategy with “the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake you’ve ever seen.”

“First of all, you don’t know what cakes I’ve seen,” said Che (the line is funnier in action) before offering some advice. “Take it easy on the cake, you already got a butt like an Atlanta stripper.”

Also on Update, Vanessa Bayer brought back her Jacob the Bar Mitzvah Boy character and Kyle Mooney did his failed comic Bruce Chandling. Neither character brings much to the show anymore, I think, so here’s hoping it’s goodbye for a bit.

Better were a couple pre-taped shorts, one a so-so bit about a turtle-like shirt for those faux pas moments, and, much better, “Before the Show,” presenting a middle-school production of Legally Blonde The Musical. “Bad theater” sketches are always a gamble, but this one pays off.

Check out both digital shorts here, with the best saved for the end.



