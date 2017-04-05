Writer-producer Fred Golan has signed an overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. Under the two-year pact, Golan will continue to serve as an executive produce on Sony TV’s drama series Sneaky Pete, which was recently renewed by Amazon for a second season. Additionally, he will develop new projects for broadcast, cable, and streaming services.

Golan executive produces Sneaky Pete alongside co-creator Bryan Cranston, showrunner Graham Yost, Michael Dinner, James Degus and Seth Gordon. This marks Golan’s third collaboration with Yost. He previously was an executive producer on Yost’s FX/Sony TV drama series Justified and also worked on Yost’s NBC series Boomtown.

Golan, whose series credits also include the WB’s Roswell, is repped by CAA, Industry Entertainment, and attorney Jared Levine.