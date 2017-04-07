It was an early night for previews yesterday with both Sony and Warner Bros. trying to respectively pull in kids and the elderly for showtimes starting at 5PM: The Culver City studio with Smurfs: The Lost Village and the Burbank-based one with Zach Braff’s remake of the 1979 George Burns-Art Carney-Lee Strasberg comedy Going in Style. This morning, WB reports that Going in Style knocked off $600K, crushing Smurfs which made $375K.

Some insiders nicknamed Going in Style‘s previews “The Early Bird Special”. The remake stars Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin as three lifelong buds who knock over a bank. Tracking has the $25M budgeted pic at $8M over three days, which is close to what another 50+ demo movie, A Walk in the Woods, debuted to over the Labor Day 2015 period ($8.2M). Hidden Figures filmmaker Ted Melfi penned the remake of Edward Cannon’s 1979 story.

Granted, it’s not summer, so you can’t expect much from Thursday night for a kids film like Smurfs. But spring break is still in effect with 14% K-12 schools off today rising to 28% by Monday according to ComScore.

Next to branded hand-holder IP, Smurfs: The Lost Village ranks below the preview nights of last July’s fifth Ice Age: Collusion Course ($850K) and Sony/Rovio’s The Angry Birds ($800K). It’s even below Warner Bros.’ Storks which made $435K and that wasn’t a moneymaker.

