CBS-owned Showtime expands its reach into the world of skinny bundles this morning with the announcement that it is now available to Sling TV customers for an additional $10 a month.

The news will be interesting to those keeping score of what channels make it on to the growing number of services with fewer channels than traditional pay TV offers, but at a lower price.

Showtime is available on Hulu, Sony PlayStation Vue and Amazon Channels, and will be the only premium service available on YouTube TV — expected to launch imminently.

Sling already offered HBO and Cinemax, as well as Starz, among its premium networks.

The Dish Network-owned streaming service now has eight live, linear Showtime feeds (Showtime, Showtime 2, Showtime Showcase, Showtime Extreme, Showtime Beyond, Showtime West, Showtime Next and Showtime Women) as well as on-demand titles.