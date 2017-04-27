Amanda Lund is set as a female lead opposite Damon Wayans Jr. in Singularity, FX’s futuristic comedy pilot from Sonny Lee (Silicon Valley) and producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Conceived by Lee, the comedy is set in a future when artificial intelligence greatly surpasses human intelligence, resulting in profound changes to our society. Lund will play Anna, an unfailingly optimistic, sweet, book-smart PhD graduate who no longer has use for her PhD and finds joy in odd, little things.

Lee executive produces alongside Rogen and Goldberg through the duo’s Point Grey banner as well as James Weaver and Alex McAtee. Lund, who created and starred in the Web series Ghost Ghirls, is repped by 3 Arts WME and Lev Ginsburg.