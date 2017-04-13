Ready for a new sports network, distributed via broadcast TV and digital streams? That’s what Sinclair Broadcast Group has in mind after forging an equity alliance with digital sports media company Silver Chalice and sports commentary provider 120 Sports.

When it launches later this year, Sinclair’s American Sports Network will be “rebranded and improved,” the companies say. Programming will include live collegiate games from ASN and Silver Chalice’s Campus Insiders, as well as 120 Sports’ live studio operations.

It also will provide what they call “a broad array of post-game highlights, up-to-the-moment news, and original, long-form programming as well as full game archives provided by various partners.”

Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley says that ASN will evolve into “a vastly improved network with access to exclusive content and a combined linear and premium OTT offering that is the model for the future of television.”

Decisions about the programming schedule, product offerings, branding, distribution partners, sponsors and studio details “will be made in the weeks ahead,” the companies say.

As a multicast channel on Sinclair stations, the new service will “immediately will reach millions of homes” over the air and via pay TV distributors.

120 Sports’ backers include Time Inc., Major League Baseball Advanced Media, the NHL, the PGA Tour, Campus Insiders and Silver Chalice.

LionTree Advisors advised 120 Sports and Silver Chalice on the deal.