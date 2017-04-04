Simon Pegg, the Brit actor best known for his roles in Shaun of the Dead, Mission Impossible and Star Trek, is set to star in Katharine O’Brien’s Lost Transmissions.

Pulse Films’ Thomas Benski and Lucas Ochoa will produce with Brian Levy exec producing. Craig Newman from ATC Management will co-produce with Alvaro Valente serving as an associate producer. UTA Independent Film Group is repping domestic rights.

O’Brien will direct from her own script and story follows Hannah, a shy songwriter who discovers that her friend, a respected record producer Theo Ross, has lapsed on his medication for schizophrenia. Hannah rallies a group of friends to help commit Theo to a psychiatric facility, chasing him as he outruns his colorful delusions through the glamour and grit of Los Angeles. From the highs of rock and roll to rock bottom, it’s a story of the unsung heros behind the hits.

“In dealing with mental health, Lost Transmissions combines both comedic and tragic elements,” said O’Brien. “Simon has such a uniquely attuned sense of how to play a range of comedy in moments that still feel real. I’m excited to embrace his very fine skills as a dramatic actor with this film.”

Benski said: “At Pulse we’ve always been about discovering and championing new filmmakers and therefore we’re super excited about Katharine and her debut film. We are genuinely excited that we will be bringing this remarkable true story to life with Katharine O’Brien and the incredibly talented Simon Pegg.”

Pegg not only starred in but co-created the “Cornetto-Trilogy” of Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World’s end, as well as starring in J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek franchise as Montgomery “Scotty” Scott and the Mission Impossible franchise. O’Brien’s directorial debut The Automatic Hate world premiered at the SXSW Film Festival in 2015.

Pulse Films’ credits include last year’s American Honey, directed by Andrea Arnold, which won the Jury Prize at Cannes, and Sundance winners The Witch and All These Sleepless Nights. It’s pic Trophy, which premiered in Sundance earlier this year, is set for release later in the year.

Pegg is repped by UTA and Dawn Sedgwick Management. O’Brien is repped by Pulse Films and Danny Passman at Gang, Tyre, Ramer and Brown.