EXCLUSIVE: Fox 2000 might have found itself another Hidden Figures, optioning the non fiction Katherine Sharp Landdeck book The Women with Silver Wings. The studio has teamed with Anonymous Content and Old 320 Sycamore Partner to turn it into the feature drama Silver Wings. Tony-winning Hamilton director Thomas Kail will develop to direct a drama that recounts the true story of WWII’s Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP), the first women to ever fly for the US military.

Thomas Kail REX/Shutterstock

United in a special sisterhood, these trailblazing women broke social norms while bravely serving their country. After the war, the US Government refused to officially recognize the WASPs, denying them veteran benefits and burying their legacies. Only in 2009, after a decades-long battle, are the women’s WWII contributions finally honored, when they are granted the Congressional Gold Medal and officially recognized as military veterans. Landdeck is an esteemed aviation historian and her book just sold to Penguin Random House’s Crown imprint in a preemptive high six figure deal.

Anonymous Content

The film will be produced by Anonymous Content’s Michael Sugar (he produced the Oscar winning Spotlight) along with Kail and his Old 320 Sycamore banner. Kail also won the Emmy for Grease Live. Ashley Zalta of Anonymous Content, Kate Sullivan of Old 320 Sycamore, and Todd Shuster of Aevitas Creative Management will be exec producers and Angela Christian and the author will be co-producers.

REX/Shutterstock

Fox 2000 president Elizabeth Gabler will shepherd it with exec veep Erin Siminoff. WME’s John Buzzetti reps Kail, and Jen Marshall of Aevitas Creative Management brokered the publishing deal.