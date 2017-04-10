UPDATED, 10:50 AM: HBO said today that the stand-up special T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous will premiere at 10 PM Saturday, June 17.

PREVIOUSLY, July 18: Silicon Valley star T.J. Miller has announced new standup tour, which will culminate with an hourlong HBO comedy special. The Meticulously Ridiculous Tour will kick off on August 18 in Boston, with stops in Philadelphia, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Seattle, among others. The 20-stop national tour will end in Miller’s hometown of Denver where his Funny or Die-produced HBO special will tape.

Miller currently stars in HBO’s Emmy and Critics’ Choice-winning series Silicon Valley, for which he received the Critics’ Choice TV Best Supporting Actor award. Miller appeared opposite Ryan Reynolds in the hit Marvel feature Deadpool, and had a starring voice role in Oscar-winning Big Hero 6, as well as in How to Train Your Dragon and How to Train Your Dragon 2 (and soon, How to Train Your Dragon 3). And it was just announced that Miller is set for the lead role in Sony Animation’s Emojimovie: Express Yourself.

Performer and mixed media artist Kate Miller will join her husband T.J. on the tour, along with comedian Nick Vatterott.

Miller is repped by APA for touring.