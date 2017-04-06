As HBO’s Silicon Valley is gearing up for its Season 4 premiere on April 23, the praised comedy series also is making plans for a potential fifth season, which has not been ordered but is fully expected. If Silicon Valley is renewed for Season 5, Clay Tarver will be promoted to executive producer and co-showrunner alongside original executive producers/showrunners Mike Judge and Alec Berg.

Silicon Valley is bringing in showrunner reinforcements as both Berg and Judge are shepherding other projects in addition to Silicon Valley.

Berg co-created, executive produces and serves as co-showrunner alongside star Bill Hader on the upcoming HBO comedy series Barry. Judge co-created and is currently executive producing Mike Judge Presents: Tales from the Tour Bus for Cinemax.

Tarver, who also is a rock musician, served as a consulting producer on the first season of Silicon Valley and has been a co-executive producer since the beginning of Season 2. Tarver won an episodic comedy WGA Award for his work on the show in 2016 and directed an episode for the upcoming fourth season.