Sierra/Affinity has come aboard international sales on Megan Leavey, starring Kate Mara and directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite from a screenplay by Pamela Gray and Annie Mumolo & Tim Lovestedt. The film is based on the true story of a young marine corporal (Mara) whose unique discipline and bond with her military combat dog Rex saved many lives during their deployment in Iraq. Edie Falco, Ramón Rodríguez, Bradley Whitford and Common also star. Bleecker Street is releasing domestically on June 9 this year. Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon and Jennifer Monroe produced via the LD Entertainment banner which fully financed the project.

BBC BBC Earth and Alucia Productions are partnering on digital project, Our Blue Planet. The initiative will see the BBC’s global factual brand team work together with the not-for-profit media group to spark a global online conversation about the world’s oceans. The project is being launched ahead of Blue Planet II, BBC Studios’ natural history docuseries that’s narrated by David Attenborough and will air later this year. Original content created for #OurBluePlanet will include Facebook Live and 360 videos from locations around the world and will feature individuals who work, play and live at sea. By sharing their stories, the goal is to educate and further understanding of the ocean. The BBC’s Planet Earth II was a big hit last year with an average 10M viewers. Last week, it scored nine BAFTA TV Craft Awards nominations.

Associated Press Sky and CBS Studios International have entered an exclusive long-term content licensing agreement in New Zealand. The multi-year deal gives Sky a slate of shows from CBS, The CW and Showtime, including the upcoming Twin Peaks, which will be available across Sky’s pay channels, free-to-air on Prime and streaming service Neon.

Raw Gold Rush producer Raw has hired two Heads of Development as part of a move to grow the company’s overall development and U.S. non-scripted and scripted slates. Oliver Calleja has joined Raw in the newly-created role of Head of U.S. Development, while Tom Lazenby has been upped to Head of Scripted Development across U.S. and UK TV. Calleja recently worked at RDF as Head of International Development where he developed Mine Hunters for National Geographic and Undercover Angel for Nat Geo People. Previously, Calleja worked as a Producer at Zig Zag and Firecracker where he cast and produced on the first season of My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding. Lazenby was previously a story producer on Suspects for Channel 5 and a Development Executive at Fremantle Media drama company Newman Street. London based Raw’s U.S. market credits include Homestead Rescue (Discovery), No Nan Left Behind (Nat Geo), Taking Fire (Discovery), Race For The White House (CNN) and Harley And The Davidsons (Discovery). The company recently secured an order for documentary David Koresh And The Siege Of Waco as part of A&E Network’s Biography.