Showtime Networks has promoted Donald Buckley to Chief Marketing Officer from his previous position as EVP Program Marketing and Digital Services.

Showtime

In his expanded role, Buckley will continue to oversee the network’s marketing, creative advertising and digital media divisions, including consumer marketing, promotions, media, and the day-to-day operations for Showtime Networks’ digital platform marketing, broadband, mobile, emerging platform initiatives and multiplatform content. He is based out of the company’s New York headquarters, reporting to David Nevins, President and CEO, Showtime Networks Inc.

“Don’s leadership and steady hand have been indispensable to the growth of Showtime during this period of dramatic change in every aspect of our business,” said Nevins. “As both a creative innovator and as a strategist, he has driven our marketing to cut through the clutter in this competitive environment.”

Buckley worked for more than 20 years at Warner Bros., founded its digital marketing department, and was also a co-founder of Warner Bros. Online, now known as Warner Bros. Advanced Digital Services. Until 2008, Buckley served as Warner Bros.’ Senior Vice President, Interactive Marketing and was previously its Vice President, Theatrical Marketing and headed the company’s New York offices.

Before joining Showtime in 2011, Buckley launched the integrated, interactive marketing company THA.i, with clients that included IMAX, Focus Features, CBS Films, Warner Bros. and Universal Studios, among others. He was a partner at the company, as well as its President.