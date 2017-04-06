Travelers who want to watch Showtime fare including Homeland and Billions can continue to do so when they’re off the grid with a change, announced today, that enables subscribers to download shows.

Programming, including theatrical movies, will be available via the Showtime and Showtime Anytime apps: They will have a “Download” button with options for standard or high definition. Those using a tablet can choose between 720p HD or 1080p.

This will be available to those who subscribe to Showtime via a cable or satellite provider, as well as those who get it directly from the CBS-owned company’s Showtime Anytime offering.

Downloads will work with iOS and Android phones and tablets, and Amazon Fire Tablets.

Users will be able to watch a show before the download is complete.

In addition to its original shows, Showtime has deals with DreamWorks, Amblin Entertainment, Participant Media, Weinstein, Open Road, STX Entertainment, CBS Films and IFC.

“Making our wide variety of Showtime content available to consumers at any time and any place has been a top priority for us,” Showtime COO Tom Christie says.

Programs available for downloading include full seasons of Homeland, Billions, Ray Donovan, Shameless, The Affair, Weeds, and Dexter.

Today’s news follows announcements yesterday that Showtime will be a premium option for Sling TV and the new YouTube TV.

Showtime’s chief competitor, HBO, does not currently allow downloading. Netflix recently began to offer it. Amazon Prime has allowed users to download many of its programs since September.