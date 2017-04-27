Patrick Sabongui (Homeland), Troy Garity (Ballers) and Jaina Lee Ortiz (Rosewood) are set for recurring roles opposite Ryan Phillippe on the second season of USA Network’s breakout drama series Shooter.

Based on the best-selling novels by Stephen Hunter and the 2007 Paramount film starring Mark Wahlberg, Season 2 follows the journey of Bob Lee Swagger (Phillippe), a highly decorated veteran who must confront a nemesis from his past in order to return to a life of normalcy.

Sabongui will play Yusuf Ali, a core member of Swagger’s (Phillippe) original Marine team. Garity is Jeffrey Denning, a seasoned investigative journalist who cares deeply about justice being served. Ortiz will play Angela Tio, a Marine and part of Bob Lee’s former unit. Tio holds her own with the guys and is one of the few people who knows Bob Lee well enough to keep him grounded.

Sabongui was most recently seen in TV series Taken, Homeland, Beyond and Arrow and features Drone and Power Rangers. He’s repped by Don Buchwald & Associates and RED Management.

Garity currently stars as NFL agent Jason Antolotti opposite Dwayne Johnson in Ballers, and is perhaps best known for his role as Isaac in the Barbership film franchise.

Ortiz can currently be seen starring opposite Morris Chestnut in the second season of Rosewood. She previously played one of the lead roles in Amazon pilot The After and also starred in indie features Misfire and Laid Out.

Shooter Season 2 premieres July 18 on USA Network.