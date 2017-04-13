Josh Stewart (Insidious) is set as a series regular in the second season of USA Network’s praised drama series Shooter.

Based on the best-selling novels by Stephen Hunter and the 2007 Paramount film starring Mark Wahlberg, Season 2 of Shooter follows the journey of Bob Lee Swagger (Ryan Phillippe), a highly decorated veteran who must confront a nemesis from his past in order to return to a life of normalcy.

Stewart will play Solotov, an assassin with a connection to Bob Lee Swagger (Phillippe) and his team from Afghanistan.

Stewart is currently starring in the fourth installment of the Insidious franchise. He recently wrapped David Michod’s latest film War Machine opposite Brad Pitt, and was last seen in Disney’s The Finest Hours. Last year, Stewart starred in the miniseries Lewis and Clark opposite Casey Affleck. Past featurecredits include The Dark Knight Rises, Transcendence, The Collector and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Stewart is repped by UTA, Grandview and David Krintzman.