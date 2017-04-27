CBS once again is promoting within, naming Sharon Vuong as SVP, Alternative Programming, CBS Entertainment. Effective immediately, she will oversee the network’s alternative department, reporting to CBS Entertainment president Glenn Geller.

Vuong, who was most recently VP, Alternative Series Development, succeeds Chris Castallo, who recently announced plans to leave the network when his contract expires this summer.

In 2013, Castallo also was a senior CBS alternative executive when he was elevated to head the department, succeeding Jennifer Bresnan.

Vuong will spearhead developing new alternative programs, including reality series, game shows and other non-scripted programming and will also oversee CBS’ current slate of reality franchises, including Survivor, The Amazing Race, Big Brother and Undercover Boss.

Vuong joined CBS in 2011 as Director, Alternative Programming, working as the current executive on Big Brother, Survivor, The Amazing Race and Undercover Boss. She was promoted to VP, Alternative Programming in 2012 and from 2013-2017, she served as VP, Alternative Series Development. She helped develop The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey, the upcoming game show Candy Crush, debuting July 9, and the recently announced Ambulance, a new alternative series that goes inside the high stakes world of first responders.

Prior to joining CBS, Vuong spent 10 years in unscripted programming in various producing capacities, working on shows such as Survivor, Big Brother, The Bachelor, Hell’s Kitchen and Dancing with the Stars.