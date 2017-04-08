Back in its regular 9 PM slot for the first time since February 24 and the top rated show of Friday’s primetime, Shark Tank (1.1/5) had wine for cats and a now officially declared candidate to run one of Canada’s leading political parties among its sharks (Hello Kevin O’Leary) last night. With a weaker than usual lead-in, Shark Tank also had declining ratings last night.

The entrepreneurial unscripted series was down to the tune of 21% among adults 18-49 from its last 9 PM original and also down the same percentage from its 8 PM airing on March 3. With the likes of Last Man Standing and Fox’s Sleepy Hollow having wrapped up their current seasons last week, last night also saw a lot of new unscripted shows crowding the Friday line-up.

The weakest was Fox’s You The Jury (0.4/2) at 9 PM.

While mainly steady with Sleepy Hollow’s average this yea, the legal themed offering had the distinction, if you want to call it that, of being the lowest rated show on the Big 4 last night. Even with its performance of March 31, lead-in Rosewood (0.5/2) was the second lowest rated show of the night.

Head-to-head in the 8 PM time period, NBC’s Ellen DeGeneres EP’d and Drew Barrymore narrated (0.8/3) and ABC’s The Toy Box (0.8/3) both came in with OK debuts for this time of year. Toy Box was noticeably down from what LMS and Dr. Ken were delivering in the slot for the Disney-owned net, but First Dates was pretty much on the money for what the now over for good Grimm had been bringing in for the Comcast-owned net this season.

Irony or injury, the rest of ABC and NBC’s night saw the networks respectively news magazine shows Dateline NBC (0.8/3) and 20/20 (0.8/3) also tied in the 18-49 demo this week with former down a tenth from last Friday and the latter the same.

Over on CBS, there was no unscripted on the schedule last night and there was another win in both the demo and total viewership. Almost dead even with its March 31 results, the House Of Moonves snared a 1.0/4 rating and an audience of 8.35 million last night. MacGyver (0.9/4) and Hawaii Five-O (1.0/4) were also the same as last week while Blue Bloods (1.0/4) was down a tenth. In total sets of eyeballs, the Tom Selleck-led NYPD family drama was the most watched show of the night as usual with 9.65 million – an increase of 0.3% over last week (I couldn’t resist).

The CW’s The Originals (0.4/2) and Reign (0.2/1) were the same as the fast affiliates for their March 31 shows, which saw The Vampire Diaries spinoff adjusted down a tenth in the final numbers.

