Freeform has renewed sophomore fantasy drama series Shadowhuners for a third season to air in 2018. The news, which is being delivered by the cast on Facebook Live, comes as Shadowhunters is headed to the June 5 return for the second half of season two.

Shadowhunters, based on the popular Mortal Instruments novels, was Freeform’s strongest new scripted entry in 2016, earning a second-season renewal with Todd Slavkin & Darren Swimmer as new showrunners. They are staying on, executive producing alongside McG, Michael Reisz, Matt Hastings, Mary Viola, Martin Moszkowicz and Robert Kulzer. Ratings have been off year-to-year in the first half of Season 2 though the series continues to generate solid buzz and has a devoted following.

Shadowhunters’ Season 2A also was used to launch a new Freeform series, Beyond, which has been renewed for a second season.

In the upcoming episodes, Shadowhunters and Downworlders are reeling from what happened at the New York Institute in the winter finale. As the rift between the two sides grows larger, the team and their Downworld friends and lovers are put in the middle of the dangerous divide.

Shadowhunters is produced by Constantin Film. The series stars Katherine McNamara as Clary Fray, Dominic Sherwood as Jace Wayland, Alberto Rosende as Simon Lewis, Emeraude Toubia as Isabelle Lightwood, Matthew Daddario as Alec Lightwood, Isaiah Mustafa as Luke Garroway and Harry Shum Jr. as Magnus Bane.