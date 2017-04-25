Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert zeroed in on President Trump’s first 100 days in office last night in late-night.

“The first 100 days are traditionally a time to reflect on accomplishments of a president, and Trump hasn’t got a lot of those,” Colbert said. “He still hasn’t filled his cabinet; he didn’t repeal Obamacare; there are still Muslims.”

On Late Night, Meyers’ take was, “If this were a movie, it would be called 100 Dayz and Confused.”

Let’s just say, in academic terms, they didn’t give him an A.

