Because President Donald Trump does not have the firmest grasp on policy, it’s difficult to know at any moment what he actually believes and wants to do, Seth Meyers said in Late Night’s Closer Look segment.

“But, on Tuesday, he at least made one definitive statement about what he doesn’t want to do,” Meyers said, cueing up clip of Trump saying in a speech “I’m not, and don’t want to be, President of the World.”

It’s weird, but it’s a relief just to hear Trump say, ‘I don’t want to be President of the World’,” the late-night host acknowledged. “A month ago if he had said that, my response would have been “Nobody f*cking asked you to be President of the World.’ But now when he says that, my reaction is, ‘That is a reasonable thing to say. You are making progress. You are growing up in front of our very eyes’.”

But Meyers taped his “Closer Look” before Trump’s administration announced its air strike on an airbase in Syria.

Meyers’ segment was about Trump adviser Steve Bannon being removed from the National Security Council Thursday morning and reports Trump was annoyed at the credit Bannon was getting for setting the agenda, was actually the guy in charge. NYT, for instanc reported Trump got irked by the “President Bannon puppet-master theme” being promoted by magazines, late-night talk shows and on Twitter.

“Oh, my god, Donald, I am so sorry,” Meyers said. “I never would have called Bannon ‘President’ if I knew it would hurt your feelings so much. This is terrible timing, but I guess I should not have commissioned that official presidential portrait of Steve Bannon. And I certainly should not have asked for this photo to be mocked up of Bannon sitting at the desk of the Oval office while you play with blocks and pretend to build your wall.”