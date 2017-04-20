See-Saw Films and Jump Film & TV have paired up to produce new TV series The Legend of Monkey, which will premiere on ABC, TVNZ and Netflix in 2018.

Production is underway in New Zealand for the live-action series, which is inspired by the 16th century Chinese fable Journey to the West. It’s a 10×30 series that follows a teenage girl and a trio of fallen gods on a perilous journey as they attempt to bring an end to a demonic reign of chaos and restore balance to their world.

The cast includes Chai Hansen (Mako Mermaids, The 100) as Monkey, with Luciane Buchanan (Filthy Rich, Blue Rose) playing Tripitaka, Josh Thomson (Terry Teo, 7 Days) playing Pigsy and Emile Cocquerel (Lion, An Accidental Soldier) playing Sandy.

Head writer is Jacquelin Perske (Spirited) with Craig Irvin (Nowhere Boys) and Samantha Strauss (Dance Academy) also writing. Housebound’s Gerard Johnstone is the lead director with additional episodes being directed by Irvin.

Series is being produced for ABC, TVNZ and Netflix and is an official New Zealand-Australian co-production with principal investment from Screen Australia, in association with Screen NSW, Fulcrum Media Finance and the New Zealand Screen Production Grant.