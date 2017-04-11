White House press secretary Sean Spicer created a major headline at this afternoon’s press briefing when he tried to shame Russia for its alliance with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, saying Adolph Hitler “didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons.”

Hitler, and the Nazis, used gas chambers to murder millions of Jews and others they wanted to exterminate.

One reporter in the hall, eventually asked Spicer to clarify what he was smoking – or words to that effect.

Spicer made it worse: “I think when you come to sarin gas, he was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing.”

Yes, Spicer was reminded by the room of the Holocaust and use of chemical weapons.

“But in the way that Assad used them, where he went into towns and dropped them down to innocent… in the middle of towns,” Spicer said, chewing what was left of his foot in defense of his initial remark.

Seeming to sense how much worse he had made things, Spicer added, “I appreciate the clarification. That was not the intent.”

Major news outlets covering the remarkable moment, went out of their way to note that most historians believe Nazi Germany did not use chemical weapons on the battlefield, during WWII. CNN also noted Hitler himself had been exposed to mustard gas during his WWI service, “but he did not sign off on chemical weapons use against allied forces even when Germany was suffering battlefield losses.”