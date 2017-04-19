Courtesy Of Madhouse Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures has set 10 Cloverfield Lane scribes Josh Campbell & Matt Stuecken to adapt Scythe, the Neal Shusterman YA novel. Uni-based producer Dylan Clark will produce alongside Trevor Engelson. Shusterman will be executive producer. Scythe is set in a future where humans have eradicated disease — leaving the population to be controlled by people called Scythes. They are aptly named, tasked with killing others at random in the name of population control. The studio acquired the book last fall and it subsequently became a bestseller. The author is separately adapting his National Book Award winner Challenger Deep for Fox and Chernin. Vice President of Production Sara Scott and Creative Executive Mika Pryce will oversee for Universal, alongside Clark’s Senior Vice President Jay Ireland. Campbell & Stuecken are represented by UTA and Madhouse Entertainment.