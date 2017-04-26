As Deadline has previously reported, there has been buzz about upcoming changes for the third season of MTV’s Scream, and the network has now confirmed new details.

MTV

The third season is getting a complete new cast and creative reboot, with new showrunner/exec producer Brett Matthews (Vampire Diaries, Supernatural). Also signing as executive producers are Queen Latifah, Shakim Compere and Yaneley Arty for Flavor Unit Entertainment.

Harvey and Bob Weinstein will continue to serve as executive producers under the Dimension TV umbrella, along with exec producers Wes Craven, Tony DiSanto, Liz Gateley, Marianne Maddalena and Cathy Konrad. Matthew Signer and Keith Levine are producers.

Scream was renewed for a third season in October with a 6-episode order, down from the 10- and 13-episode first and second seasons. This is the second showrunner change on the series. Jill Blotevogal and Jaime Paglia served as showrunners on Season 1, with Blotevogel rewriting the original pilot script by Jay Beattie and Dan Dworkin. Michael Gans and Richard Register were brought in as showrunners at the beginning of the second season, which saw a ratings decline. Season 2 drew an average of 377,000 viewers in Live+same day, half of the audience for Season 1.