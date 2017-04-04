EXCLUSIVE: Scott Haze, who has appeared in such films as Jeff Nichols’ Midnight Special, The Sound and the Fury and Child Of God, has signed with a team at CAA, moving from ICM. Haze recently was seen in James Franco’s In Dubious Battle, with Nat Wolff, Josh Hutcherson and Selena Gomez, which premiered at last year’s Venice Film Festival.

His upcoming slate includes Jason Hall’s Thank You for Your Service, starring Miles Teller and Amy Schumer, which Universal releases later this year, and Black Label Media/Lionsgate’s Joseph Kosinski-directed drama Granite Mountain, also with Teller plus Josh Brolin, Jeff Bridges, Jennifer Connelly and Taylor Kitsch.

In addition, Haze directed the documentary Mully, which follows Charles Mully, a one-time Kenyan business tycoon-turned-founder of Mully Children’s Family, the largest children’s rescue, rehabilitation and development organization in Africa. It’s slated for release this summer.

Haze continues to be managed by Thruline Entertainment and repped by attorneys at Jackoway Tyerman.