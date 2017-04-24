Scott Baio’s comments earlier today on a WABC radio show about the death of his former Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi co-star Erin Moran sparked a sharp reaction on Twitter, and Baio has responded.

In a Monday morning interview on The Bernie and Sid Show, Baio said he was “not completely shocked” by Moran’s death, and suggested that drugs and alcohol may have at least played a part in her passing at the age of 56. His comments were made before coroner and sheriff’s officials announced her death was the result of complications from Stage 4 cancer.

“I’m OK, a little shocked but not completely shocked that this happened,” Baio said earlier on the radio program. “My thing is, I feel bad because her whole life, she was troubled, could never find what made her happy and content. For me, you do drugs or drink, you’re gonna die. I’m sorry if that’s cold, but God gave you a brain, gave you the will to live and thrive and you gotta take care of yourself.”

Baio was met with some criticism after his remarks and the announcement of the official cause of death. When asked if he regretted his comments, he responded, “I said IF.”

Question for @ScottBaio: Do you regret saying "if you do drugs, you're going to die" of Erin Moran, now that we know she died of cancer? — Mike Pearl (@MikeLeePearl) April 24, 2017

Shortly after her death Saturday, Baio posted the tweets below.