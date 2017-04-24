Scott Baio’s comments earlier today on a WABC radio show about the death of his former Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi co-star Erin Moran sparked a sharp reaction on Twitter, and Baio has responded.
In a Monday morning interview on The Bernie and Sid Show, Baio said he was “not completely shocked” by Moran’s death, and suggested that drugs and alcohol may have at least played a part in her passing at the age of 56. His comments were made before coroner and sheriff’s officials announced her death was the result of complications from Stage 4 cancer.
“I’m OK, a little shocked but not completely shocked that this happened,” Baio said earlier on the radio program. “My thing is, I feel bad because her whole life, she was troubled, could never find what made her happy and content. For me, you do drugs or drink, you’re gonna die. I’m sorry if that’s cold, but God gave you a brain, gave you the will to live and thrive and you gotta take care of yourself.”
Baio was met with some criticism after his remarks and the announcement of the official cause of death. When asked if he regretted his comments, he responded, “I said IF.”
Shortly after her death Saturday, Baio posted the tweets below.
Scott Baio is never a news story. Even less so in the midst of this. Stop it.
“IF” you’re looking to Scott Baio for wisdom, you’re in trouble
We could have been anything that we wanted to be. Yes, that decision was ours.
It’s been decided, we’re weaker divided. Let friendship double up our powers.
Baio is a dim bulb but a lot of people in Hollywood who knew her assumed it was drugs.
Way to throw your co-star’s corpse under the bus there Baio.
No wonder you walk around Calabasas with a huge chip on your shoulder. Probably because you’re the only has-been celebrity to have voted Dr. ZaIus for president.
I find his lack of sensitivity shocking. He seems like such a great guy. /s/
Baio is another pious right wing zealot. Life is black and white to guys like this. Tool bag. Running his mouth before he knows the shot.
What an ignorant idiot. Clearly, he doesn’t know the science of addiction and that it is a disease. Some people are able to sober up w/ the help of AA or NA while many others have a long, difficult journey battling it. Rest in peace, Erin.
The toxicology reports are not in yet. The indication from the autopsy is that she passed from “complications of stage 4 cancer”. Well, those “complications” could have very well been that she was a chain cigarette smoker, alcoholic, drug abuser, and basically killed herself through HR self destruction.
They haven’t stated what type of cancer she had. The facts are, she contributed to her own death. Sad but true. Anyone with addictions must take responsibility for their their health issues, and that includes their death. Sorry, it may sound cold, but facts are facts. Combining her addictions with a pre-disposition to cancer is a deadly combination. Just one more reason that we, as a nation, should be fighting gateway drugs instead of legalizing them and embracing drug addiction. Yes, if you smoke dope regularly — you’re addicted. That is the very definition of ‘addiction’.
This happens everyday to thousands of Americans. Her story is no different. Drugs, alcohol, cigarettes, depression, and a general lack of care for ones own physical and mental health is guaranteed to kill – eventually. It’s always tragic.
Baio is a douche but he isn’t wrong. Plus, a lifetime of drinking and drugging likely contributed to Erin contracting cancer at a relatively young age. May she Rest In Peace now…