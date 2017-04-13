EXCLUSIVE: Scott Aversano is expected to be hired by 20th Century Fox as exec VP production. While his hiring comes after Mark Roybal left the studio with the same job title last month, we were told that Aversano’s deal had been in the offing since before Roybal’s decision to leave. Aversano’s negotiations with the studio are ongoing.

Interestingly, both Royal and Aversano previously worked for producer Scott Rudin, one right after another (Aversano was first). Aversano would report to 20th Century Fox Vice Chairman and President of Production Emma Watts (who had previously hired Roybal) and join other exec VPs at the studio, Steve Asbell and Jeremy Kramer.

Aversano worked his way up in this industry and has had experience both in development, production and in management and has been an indie producer in both film and TV.

Aversano began his career with Sid Ganis at Out of the Blue Entertainment before moving to Paramount Pictures in 1997 as a director of development. He then took at job at Scott Rudin Productions where he worked for seven years and had the presidency title. While there, he got credit on producing a number of films including School of Rock and Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events.

In 2006, he served as President of Production for MTV Films & Nickelodeon Movies where he worked to integrate the cable brands IPs with the features division. Viacom is still keen on doing the same thing now. While there he oversaw the development and production of such features as The Spiderwick Chronicles and The Last Airbender.

He moved from that two years later to his own production company where he produced a number of films before becoming the Co-CEO/Founder of the EndemolShine-backed scripted Television company Additional Dialogue where he developed and produced a number of dramas.

As a producer, his credits also include Safe House, That Awkward Moment, Killers, Failure to Launch, Team America: World Police, Changing Lanes, and Orange County.