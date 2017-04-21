In a rare move for the fast moving Scandal (1.3/5), a series regular met her end last night in the show’s 101st episode.

That wasn’t the only flashpoint for the show, which was even with its final numbers of last week. In even more infrequent occurrence, and facing NBA Playoff action on cable, the 9 PM Shonda Rhimes DC-set drama was the top rated original of Thursday night and tied a The Big Bang Theory encore to top the night overall in the key demo. The win comes with last night’s Scandal having a repeat of Season 1’s sixth episode as a lead-in. ABC’s night ended with The Catch (0.6/2), which was down a tenth in the demo from its April 13 show to series low.

Back for the first time since February 23, NBC’s The Blacklist returned with a double shot and lot of backstory. Neither of which seemed to help the James Spader led show on Thursday. Far behind slot rival Scandal and matched with the special 9 PM The Amazing Race (0.9/4), the first Blacklist last night was even with the 0.9/4 series low of its last original. With a 0.8/3 at 10 PM, the second Blacklist of Thursday actually stumbled to a new series low for the four season running show. That 0.8/3 was the same demo result that a 10 PM TAR had, even with its show of April 13.

Overall, in no small part to that BBT repeat, CBS won the night among the 18-49 with a 1.0/4 rating. It was a squeaker though with NBC, ABC and Fox all close behind and in a pack with a 0.8/3 each in the demo. The House of Moonves won Thursday in total viewership with 5.08 million watching, almost a million more than what second place NBC snagged in sets of eyeballs.

Fox’s MasterChef Junior (1.0/4) was up a tenth from last week while Kicking and Screaming (0.6/2) was the same as its April 13 broadcast. NBC started its night with a new Superstore (0.9/4) and Powerless (0.6/3) with the former up 13% from its last original of two weeks ago and the latter even with last week.

The CW had the HIZI: Fight For The Crown (0.2/1) special on last night at 9 PM, down a tenth from last week’s Riverdale in the slot.