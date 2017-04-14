There was lot of intrigue, broken hearts and broken promises on Scandal (1.4/5) but it was in a very different way than we’ve come to expect as the Shonda Rhimes DC drama celebrated its 100th episode with an alternative version of the players and events of the series.

What was also an alternative for the Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn led show was a double-digit jump up among adults 18-49 for Scandal. After a number of weeks of declines or soft results, Scandal was up 17% last night in the demo over its April 6 show.

Facing an even Chicago Med (1.0/4), a Kicking and Screaming (0.5/2) plus a Mom (1.3/4) and Life In Pieces (1.1/4) that were all down a tenth, Scandal also nicely won its 9 PM timeslot among the 18-49s. While not the 2.0/7 Season 6 high of the show’s latest debut on January 26, last night’s result is a strong showing leading into a long weekend and during spring break where an undoubtedly not inconsiderable number of the 18-24 portion of the key demo were likely not in front of their TVs.

That Scandal rise was what the Disney-owned net needed last night because Grey’s Anatomy (1.7/7) stayed even with its series low of last week and 10 PM’s The Catch (0.7/3), which lost 50% of its lead-in demo, was also the nothing to write home about as its April 6 show.

Overall, ABC was up a tenth over last week too with a 1.3/5 rating to tie CBS for the demo win on Thursday. Down a tenth in the demo from its April 6 results, the House of Moonves was the most watched net of the night with 6.43 million tuning in.

Taking an 11% decline from the final numbers of its April 6 show, The Big Bang Theory (2.4/11) was still the highest rated show of the night and the most watched with an audience of 11.6 million. Lead-out The Great Indoors (1.2/5) was not so great for CBS with a 14% demo drop while 10 PM’s The Amazing Race (0.9/4) was the same as last week.

Fox’s MasterChef Junior (0.9/4) was also the same as its April 6 show as were the CW’s Supernatural (0.5/2) and the Jughead birthday bashing Riverdale (0.3/1).

The season finale of The Blacklist: Redemption (0.7/3) was up a tenth from the fast affiliates of its series low of last week to match the adjusted final demo rating. A special airing of Trial & Error (0.6.3) in the Thursday 8 PM slot looks to have been an error for NBC as the newbie fell 25% from its last airing at 9:30 PM on April 11 and from how Superstore did last week in the time period. Superhero comedy Powerless (0.6/2) neither soared nor fell and in fact stayed exactly the same as its April 6 show.

Happy Easter.