NBC’s Saturday Night Live returned from hiatus last night with host Louis C.K., two Donald Trump skits featuring Alec Baldwin and musical guest The Chainsmokers. The show averaged a 4.5 Live+Same Day household rating and a 2.1 adults 18-49 rating in the markets with local people meters.

That was off a notch from the most recent SNL original hosted by Scarlett Johansson (4.8, 2.2) and the lowest since Trump’s inauguration, which had launched a hot streak for the venerable late-night show — (5.1, 2.5), (5.0, 2.5), (7.2, 3.6 for the show hosted by Baldwin and featuring Melissa McCarthy’s hugely popular Sean Spicer impersonation), (5.2, 2.3).

Still, the 2.1 demo rating ties SNL with Empire and Modern Family as the No. 3 entertainment telecast so far this week on the Big 4 networks in 18-49 in the local people meters, behind only The Big Bang Theory and The Voice.

Versus what SNL averaged with originals for the month of April last year, last night’s telecast is up 10% in meter-market households (4.5 vs. 4.1) and 11% in 18-49 in the local people meters (2.1 vs. 1.9).

Starting next week, SNL will go live on both coasts for the rest of the season.