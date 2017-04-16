Saturday Night Live‘s first episode to air live on both coasts averaged 7.880 million viewers and a 2.27 rating in adults 18-49 for the live broadcasts in all time zones and the encore 11:30 PM telecast on the West Coast in live plus same day fast nationals from Nielsen Media Research.

The telecast, hosted by SNL alum Jimmy Fallon with musical guest Harry Styles, was up from last week’s show hosted by Louis CK (6.522 million, 1.76 in 18-49) and drew the top 18-49 and total-viewer results since the Feb. 11 episode hosted by Alec Baldwin and featuring musical guest Ed Sheeran (10.843 million viewers, 3.10 in 18-49).

The highest demo result this season came on Nov. 12, 2016, the first SNL to follow the November Presidential Election, with host Dave Chappelle and musical guest A Tribe Called Quest (8.691 million viewers, 3.15 in 18-49).

Saturday Night Live ranks as the third highest rated primetime telecast on the broadcast networks so far this week in adults 18-49 behind The Big Bang Theory and Empire. Versus what Saturday Night Live averaged with originals for the month of April last year, last night’s telecast is up +42% in adults 18-49 and +2.3 million persons or +42% in total viewers.