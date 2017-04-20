The GOP’s 2008 Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin stopped by Jake Tapper’s CNN show Thursday to talking about inviting pals Kid Rock and Ted Nugent to have dinner with her and President Donald Trump at the White House.

“President Trump called to invite, just to touch base, asked me to get to D.C. and we would be able to chat over dinner, and asked if I would invite a couple of friends,” she explained of the dinner.

“So you asked Kid Rock and Ted Nugent?” Tapper wondered.

“Jesus was booked,” Palin shot back.

She described Nugent and Rock, aka Robert James Ritchie, as “bold courageous all-American dudes who I knew would have good conversation with the President and get to express a lot of good middle-class work ethic type issues and policy proposals that they could all relate to.”

“And that’s exactly what happened at the dinner,” she added.

Palin was in the news Thursday after a photo of the dinner guests making fun of the White House portrait of First Lady Hillary Clinton went viral.

“Yeah the picture says it all,” Palin responded, accurately.

Trump is approaching his 100th day in office, and Palin said she is “extremely grateful” he was elected because “the status quo had to go and we could not afford another term of Obama, via Hillary Clinton president, if she were to be elected.”

The corporate culture needed to change at Fox News, the former FNC contributor also told Tapper. The CNN host wondered what she made of 21st Century Fox’s decision to cut loose Bill O’Reilly after renewing his contract and after having participated in making payments to women who claimed FNC’s biggest star had harassed them over a period of years.

“The corporate culture there obviously had to change. Women don’t deserve, should not ever have to put up with any kind of intimidating workplace. At the same time, if a woman believes she is being intimidated and harassed, she needs to stand up and do something about it and not stick around for a paycheck for years and, after that, complain about what she went through.

“As a strong woman, I say we should feel more empowered than that and take a stand and get out of the place, or blow the whistle on whoever is the perpetrator and doing the bad stuff, so the culture will change.”

Palin said she appreciates “what Fox does, as well as CNN, adding to the discourse and the debate which is a healthy thing for society. More power to the good things Fox is doing but, yep, the culture had to change there.”

Asked if she ever experienced any harassment or intimidation at Fox News, Palin said she would not put up with that, suggesting Tapper “ask them why I’m no longer with Fox. My contract wasn’t renewed.”