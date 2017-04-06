A newly-cut trailer has been released by Pure Flix for the faith-based film Same Kind of Different As Me starring Greg Kinnear, Djimon Hounsou and Renée Zellweger about an international art dealer (Kinnear) who befriends a homeless man (Hounsou) on a quest to save his struggling marriage to his wife Deborah (Zellweger). The film also stars Jon Voight, Djimon Hounsou and Olivia Holt.

The film was pushed off of the Paramount Pictures Pictures 2017 slate and then was picked up by Pure Flix for distribution in December of last year. The picture originally had an April 29, 2016 release date, but was pushed (by Paramount) to February 2, 2017.

The movie made from the memoir authored by Denver Moore, Ron Hall, and Lynn Vincent, will now go wide on October 20, 2017. The film, directed by Michael Carney from a screenplay he penned with Hall and Alexander Foard. Paramount, which put up 40% of the film’s budget, is no longer involved in the film’s marketing we understand.



Cale Boyter, Ron Hall, Stephen D. Johnston, Darren Moorman, and Mary Parent produced the film.

