“Welcome to the annual White House Correspondents Dinner.” Well, not quite.

TBS’ Full Frontal has dropped a teaser of Samantha Bee’s alternative to the annual DC nerd prom – the Not The White House Correspondents Dinner that Bee announced in January. That was before President Donald Trump’s announcement that he would be not be attending the actual White House Correspondent’s Dinner this year, the annual presidential roast held at the Hinckley Hilton in Washington.

The clip includes some familiar former presidential faces with actual footage from previous White House correspondents’ dinners. “We’re hosting a party to toast the free press – while we still have one,” quips the Full Frontal host.

The special installment of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will premiere Saturday, April 29, at 10 PM (ET/PT) on TBS, the same night as the actual White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

All proceeds for Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner will go to the Committee to Protect Journalists (cpj.org), says Bee.

Check out the video above.