The morning after the first of what seems likely to be an annual comic event, Samantha Bee has no regrets. Dropping by CNN’s State of the Union for a chat with Jake Tapper, a happy Bee pretty much rolled her eyes at any notion of being a smug liberal.

“How does it feel to be the face of the problem?” asked Tapper, who had appeared in a very funny taped bit on Bee’s Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner special last night. (Watch today’s video above).

Tapper referenced an article by New York Times conservative columnist Ross Douthat that said Hillary Clinton had a “Samantha Bee Problem,” as in, Clinton was too closely aligned with Bee’s “ascendant social liberalism.”

“So flattering!” Bee laughed at one point during the good-natured interview. Asked if there was a “smug liberal problem,” Bee didn’t seem to mind one way or the other.

“I do the show for me,” she said of her Trump-lashing comedy show Full Frontal, “and for people like me. And I don’t really care how the rest of the world sees it, quite frankly.” The TBS star (TBS and CNN are sister stations) continued, “We birth it and then the world receives it however they want to receive it.”

As for Douthat’s column from last fall, Bee chuckled and said, “One person’s opinion. One wonderful chap.”