Samantha Bee had bad news for “wishful thinkers” arguing that Ivanka Trump, in her new job as Assistant to the President, will be their “secret progressive buddy” in the White House. In the Full Frontal segment The Greatest Feminists in Feminism Herstory Hall of Lady Fame: Ivanka Trump, Bee took a long hard look at Ivanka’s track record.
Though Trump continues to say — most recently in a CBS News interview that aired same day as Bee’s Full Frontal – that she has Dad’s ear on subjects about which she feels passionately, her track record has been dismal. During his campaigning phase, for instance, she publicly set up a meeting between Dad and former-VP-turned environmental guru Al Gore to discuss climate change. It so impressed President Trump he named climate change denier Scott Pruitt as chief of the EPA.
Bee did give Ivanka credit for helping talk Dad down from signing that executive order squashing Obama’s LGBT workplace protection. But that means “at most, Ivanka has stopped one out of 24 appalling executive orders,” Bee noted. “That’s only one more thing than Tiffany has stopped.”
“Look, I get it. People are comforted by the thought of a progressive feminist in the White House,” Bee acknowledged.
“To which I say: If you wanted that, you should have voted for it,” Bee snarked, as a photo of Hillary Clinton flashed on screen.
Samantha Bee completely jumped the shark with her departure of the Daily Show. She should have continued on as host and kept the snarky satire alive as Mr. Stewart did. Both have crossed the line significantly since then. As a conservative, I can enjoy biting political satire and comedy aimed at both sides of the aisle. But her show, along with numerous others, stopped being on my list when their material became so vitriolic. Comedians who let their hatred be exposed in full view cease being funny very quickly, as is the case of Sam Bee. I wish her no ill will, but am saddened by the direction of her and many others’ careers.